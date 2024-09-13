Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $251.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922 over the last 90 days. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on STZ. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $303.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.78.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

