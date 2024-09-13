Cookie (COOKIE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $611,729.46

Cookie (COOKIE) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Cookie has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $611,729.46 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cookie token can now be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cookie has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cookie alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000081 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.08 or 0.00259848 BTC.

Cookie Profile

Cookie’s genesis date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,425,000 tokens. The official website for Cookie is www.cookie3.com. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 81,736,286.13036737 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.02506355 USD and is up 3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $511,059.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cookie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cookie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cookie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cookie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.