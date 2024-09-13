CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,688.2% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,290,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,286,000 after buying an additional 1,263,932 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,631,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,703,000 after purchasing an additional 550,017 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,194.1% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 471,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 450,479 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,052.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 449,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 800,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,604,000 after buying an additional 427,232 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LMBS opened at $49.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average of $48.34. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $49.92.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.