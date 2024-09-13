CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $3.07 Million Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 29.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.0% during the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 66,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.9% during the second quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at about $26,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.5 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

