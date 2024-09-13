CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $2.11 Million Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 66.7% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 555.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 29,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 27,120 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $3,950,570.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,466,929.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan Berry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $1,421,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 446,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,485,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 27,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $3,950,570.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,466,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 779,315 shares of company stock valued at $109,487,356 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $143.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $96.00 and a 1-year high of $155.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.43.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.42.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

