CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $2.53 Million Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 155,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ET. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ET opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.43%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.