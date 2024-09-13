CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 709.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $112.36 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $126.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.35. The firm has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

In other news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.06.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

