Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 83.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,843 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.22% of Standard Motor Products worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter worth $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter worth $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the first quarter worth $205,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Standard Motor Products Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:SMP opened at $32.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.15 million, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.52. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $41.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $389.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.60 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 83.45%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

