Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 468 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Performance

NYSE MMS opened at $86.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.93. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $93.97.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 5.59%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

