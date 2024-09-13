Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,138 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ADT by 10,738.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Stock Performance

ADT opened at $6.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.54. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $7.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

ADT Dividend Announcement

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The security and automation business reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ADT had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. ADT’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. ADT’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

