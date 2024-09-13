Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,896 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,897,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,669,000 after buying an additional 625,128 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in UGI by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,746,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,962,000 after acquiring an additional 45,630 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in UGI by 13.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,024,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,267,000 after acquiring an additional 356,200 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth about $53,371,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $46,034,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.18. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. UGI had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -365.84%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

