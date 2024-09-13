Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,469 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $54.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.41 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.13%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Financial Services

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 94,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $5,094,409.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,493,185.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EFSC

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.