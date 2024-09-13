Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKYW. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 90.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,225,000 after buying an additional 261,349 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,773,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,134,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWest by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,151,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,510,000 after purchasing an additional 165,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,145,000 after purchasing an additional 134,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SKYW opened at $75.40 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day moving average is $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $867.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.56 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their target price on SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

