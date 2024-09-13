Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,410,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,705,000 after acquiring an additional 28,111 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth $31,116,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,465.1% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 236,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,532,000 after buying an additional 221,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IIPR. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $126.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 18.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $127.36.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $79.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.18 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 52.73%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

