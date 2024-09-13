Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $146.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.13. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.59 and a 12-month high of $146.98. The company has a market capitalization of $104.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.90%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BX. Bank of America lifted their price target on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.78.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

