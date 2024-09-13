Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $982,000 Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 9,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $574,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,587.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total transaction of $452,839.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,324.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,432 shares of company stock worth $5,166,986. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:FDS opened at $439.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDS. Bank of America lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.