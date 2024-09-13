Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 20,480 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In other news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $186,203.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,334.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $187,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,553.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $186,203.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,334.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

