Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 18,706 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 18,706 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 36.4% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,242,838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,727,000 after buying an additional 865,355 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 18.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,472,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $89,263,000 after purchasing an additional 684,420 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $8,790,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 83.9% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,835 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of AEO stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.21. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

