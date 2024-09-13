Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 44,194 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,194 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

AT&T Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

