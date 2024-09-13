Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $1.02 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,108.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $31.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.84. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CAG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.90.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

