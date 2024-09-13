Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Short Interest Update

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 642,300 shares, an increase of 405.4% from the August 15th total of 127,100 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cosmos Health Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of COSM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. Cosmos Health has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.05.

Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Cosmos Health had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The company had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cosmos Health will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cosmos Health Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cosmos Health stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosmos Health Inc. ( NASDAQ:COSM Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,334,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.89% of Cosmos Health at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cosmos Health Inc provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies.

