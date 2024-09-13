CoStar Group’s (CSGP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $96.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered CoStar Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.38.

CSGP opened at $77.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.81, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.32. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 4,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

