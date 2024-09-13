Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Reduced by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,157 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 3.6% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $27,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 74,106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,916,000 after acquiring an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 6th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $860.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $844.52.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $915.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $540.23 and a 12-month high of $918.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $860.97 and a 200 day moving average of $804.43.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

