Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the August 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:COVTY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.22. 3,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,651. Covestro has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.95.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Covestro will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

