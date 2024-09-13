Creative Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:CREAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Creative Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:CREAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Creative Technology Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of CREAF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 243. Creative Technology has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92.
About Creative Technology
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Creative Technology
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.