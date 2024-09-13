Creative Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:CREAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Creative Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:CREAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Creative Technology Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CREAF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 243. Creative Technology has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92.

About Creative Technology

Creative Technology Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes digital entertainment products worldwide. The company offers digitized sound and video boards, computers, and related multimedia and personal digital entertainment products. It also provides headphones, gaming headsets, speakers, sound cards, sound blasters, work solutions, webcams, adapters and accessories, audio products, and others.

