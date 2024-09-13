CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.81

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.81 and traded as high as $20.78. CrossAmerica Partners shares last traded at $20.59, with a volume of 28,543 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

CrossAmerica Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $791.78 million, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. CrossAmerica Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 344.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 79.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 1.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

