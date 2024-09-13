Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Update

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the August 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Crown Crafts

In other Crown Crafts news, Director Zenon S. Nie purchased 11,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,477.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,294 shares in the company, valued at $380,593.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Donald R. Ratajczak bought 10,661 shares of Crown Crafts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $50,213.31. Following the purchase, the director now owns 261,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,082.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Zenon S. Nie bought 11,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $56,477.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,294 shares in the company, valued at $380,593.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,661 shares of company stock valued at $143,881 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Crafts during the second quarter worth $103,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Crown Crafts by 11.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts Price Performance

Crown Crafts stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.71. 5,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.89. Crown Crafts has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $5.97.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $16.21 million for the quarter.

Crown Crafts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

