CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Short Interest Up 377.1% in August

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 377.1% from the August 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Performance
Shares of CSPCY traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.27. The company had a trading volume of 55,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,853. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.07. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 12-month low of C$2.25 and a 12-month high of C$3.71.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile
