CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Short Interest Up 377.1% in August

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 377.1% from the August 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSPCY traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.27. The company had a trading volume of 55,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,853. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.07. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 12-month low of C$2.25 and a 12-month high of C$3.71.

Get CSPC Pharmaceutical Group alerts:

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.