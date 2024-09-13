CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Sets New 12-Month High at $338.30

Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $338.30 and last traded at $336.77, with a volume of 48360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $328.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $226.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.79, for a total transaction of $285,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,312,342.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Capital World Investors increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 956.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 376,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after acquiring an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,745,000 after purchasing an additional 340,904 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,595,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2,254.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 189,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,409,000 after purchasing an additional 181,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,583,000 after acquiring an additional 153,676 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

