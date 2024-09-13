CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Short Interest Update

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CubicFarm Systems Price Performance

OTCMKTS CUBXF remained flat at $0.08 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13. CubicFarm Systems has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.35.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

Featured Stories

CubicFarm Systems Corp., a local chain agricultural technology company, develops and sells food and livestock feed technologies for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed.

