Curtiss-Wright Co. (CW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on October 11th

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Curtiss-Wright has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years. Curtiss-Wright has a payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to earn $11.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CW opened at $303.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $190.64 and a twelve month high of $318.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.89.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,469.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.50.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

