Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $56.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CUBI

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

In related news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.53 per share, for a total transaction of $113,825.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,579,267.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 549,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,344,000 after purchasing an additional 266,462 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 252.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 181,819 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,690,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,186,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,038,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 686,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,954,000 after purchasing an additional 87,557 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.62. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $198.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.