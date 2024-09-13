CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Trimmed by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.1% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $57.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.53. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baird R W raised CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

