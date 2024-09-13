D Orazio & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FINV. Vicus Capital bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in FinVolution Group by 62.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in FinVolution Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in FinVolution Group by 28.9% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

FinVolution Group Stock Performance

FINV opened at $5.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.06. FinVolution Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $435.93 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 16.57%.

(Free Report)

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.