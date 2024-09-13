D Orazio & Associates Inc. Takes $209,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 904 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $255.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $261.75. The firm has a market cap of $183.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.86 and its 200-day moving average is $235.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXP

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.