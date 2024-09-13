DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $201.76.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $154.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,588,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,367 shares of company stock worth $30,016,931. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. American Trust boosted its position in Alphabet by 11.1% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 9,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Brightwater Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

