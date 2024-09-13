DA Davidson Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $26.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.35.

CarGurus Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $218.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.85 million. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 3,107 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $88,300.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 128,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,815.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $88,300.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 128,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,815.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $99,091.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 217,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,786.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,354. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

