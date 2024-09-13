Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Update

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the August 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS DNPLY traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $17.94. 3,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,153. Dai Nippon Printing has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $18.32. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.95%.

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

