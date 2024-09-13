Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the August 15th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Danske Bank A/S Trading Up 1.1 %

DNKEY stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,555. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96. Danske Bank A/S has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 41.10%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Research analysts predict that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danske Bank A/S Increases Dividend

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Danske Bank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 2.42%. Danske Bank A/S’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

