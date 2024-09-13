Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.07 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Argus lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Cowen cut Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $170.45.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $158.51 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $176.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.23 and a 200-day moving average of $153.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.73%.

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,483.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,483.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total value of $2,344,283.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,735.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 123,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,222,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

