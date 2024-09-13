Darwin Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RS Crum Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,567,000. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL opened at $104.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.02. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

