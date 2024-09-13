Darwin Wealth Management LLC Makes New $10.26 Million Investment in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 193,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,260,000. VanEck CLO ETF makes up 5.1% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.18% of VanEck CLO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,237,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after buying an additional 129,925 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,000,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 77,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 36,584 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 36,288 shares during the period.

Get VanEck CLO ETF alerts:

VanEck CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CLOI opened at $52.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.77. VanEck CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $53.03.

About VanEck CLO ETF

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.