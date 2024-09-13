Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 191 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,455 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,682,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in Netflix by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $155,185,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $9,513,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,351 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total value of $17,073,388.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total value of $17,073,388.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,048 shares of company stock valued at $99,493,359. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $686.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $659.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $636.58. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $711.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

