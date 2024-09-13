Darwin Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

UBER opened at $68.09 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $143.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.03.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

