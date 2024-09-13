Decisive Dividend (OTCMKTS:DEDVF) Trading Down 1.3%

Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.44. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Decisive Dividend Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02.

Decisive Dividend Company Profile

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

See Also

