Decred (DCR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $200.55 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $200.55 million and $997,342.59 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $12.29 or 0.00021249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00076049 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007154 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,321.46 or 0.40313033 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,315,222 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

