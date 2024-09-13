DeepOnion (ONION) Achieves Market Capitalization of $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $3.12 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0482 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00073892 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00020500 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007030 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000112 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,543.92 or 0.39070010 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.