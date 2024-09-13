Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 250,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,160 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 391,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,235,000 after buying an additional 20,940 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.6% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 56,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $414.11.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DE opened at $387.15 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $417.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.15. The firm has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.07 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.