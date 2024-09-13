Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY) Short Interest Up 552.4% in August

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 552.4% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of USOY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,633. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28. Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $20.47.

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $1.0558 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

