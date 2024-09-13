DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,202,941 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,483 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.19% of TJX Companies worth $243,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $118.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.36.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

